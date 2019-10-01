TWIN FALLS — A standing-room-only crowd gathered for a man's sentencing on an arson charge Tuesday afternoon, only to hear the matter would be rescheduled.
The courtroom at the Twin Falls County Judicial Annex was completely full, with more people standing in the hall outside, as Todd L. Okelberry, 40, appeared with his attorneys, Michael Danielson and Bren Mollerup, before Fifth District Judge Eric Wildman.
Police said Okelberry, 39, set a fire Oct. 17 because he was angry that his wife, from whom he is separated, was spending time with someone else.
He pleaded guilty to first-degree arson June 19 before his scheduled trial.
No statements were made at Tuesday's hearing after Deputy Prosecutor Trevor Misseldine announced he intended to call a witness from the Twin Falls Fire Department about how the fire burned.
Misseldine said Okelberry had made statements during his pre-sentence investigation that were not true and needed to be clarified.
Danielson immediately objected to the additional witness, saying he had not be notified before the hearing.
After a brief recess to discuss the development with his client, Danielson returned to request a continuance of the sentencing, which Wildman granted.
The sentencing has been rescheduled for Oct. 29.
