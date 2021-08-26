Sentencing date reset for Burley man convicted of killing teen in 1995

BURLEY — A sentencing hearing scheduled for Thursday for Gilberto Flores Rodriguez, convicted in May of killing teen Regina Krieger, has been changed to September.

Rodriguez’s attorney, Keith Roark, filed a motion requesting a continuance due to “unforeseen family circumstances” that required his presence out of state.

The hearing was then set for Oct. 7, but Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen objected and said the October date would not work for him because he would be out of the country and that the postponement of the hearing caused a hardship for the victim’s family, who took time off work and had made travel arrangements.

Krieger’s mother, Rhonda Hunnel, who lives out of state, also filed an affidavit, which said “The day the verdict was read I was finally able to feel some semblance of relief and finality. I now feel uncertain about when this matter will conclude and it is extremely upsetting.”

“I have waited for 26 years and I do not wish to wait any longer,” the statement continued.

Hunnel said that preparing the victim’s impact statement and preparing herself to deliver it had stirred up her emotions.