Sentence date reset for Burley man convicted of killing teen in 1995
Sentence date reset for Burley man convicted of killing teen in 1995

Gilberto Flores Rodriquez trial

Gilberto Flores Rodriquez sits on trial for the first degree murder of Regina Krieger in 1995 on Tuesday at the Cassia County Judicial Center in Burley.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

BURLEY — A sentence hearing scheduled for Thursday for Gilberto Flores Rodriguez, convicted in May of killing teen Regina Krieger, has been changed to September.

Rodriguez’s attorney, Keith Roark, filed a motion requesting a continuance due to “unforeseen family circumstances” that required his presence out of state.

The hearing was then set for Oct. 7, but Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen objected and said the October date would not work for him because he would be out of the country and that the postponement of the hearing caused a hardship for the victim’s family, who took time off work and had made travel arrangements.

Krieger’s mother, Rhonda Hunnel, who lives out of state, also filed an affidavit, which said “The day the verdict was read I was finally able to feel some semblance of relief and finality. I now feel uncertain about when this matter will conclude and it is extremely upsetting.”

“I have waited for 26 years and I do not wish to wait any longer,” the statement continued.

Hunnel said that preparing the victim’s impact statement and preparing herself to deliver it had stirred up her emotions.

“I have seen myself through this court process, which is emotionally exhausting and each day exacerbates this exhaustion,” her statement said.

The hearing was set for 10 a.m. Sept. 17 in Cassia County District Court.

Last week, Cassia County District Judge Michael Tribe denied Roark’s motion for a new trial.

Roark had filed the request stating that a juror had been sleeping during the presentation of evidence.

Krieger disappeared from her bloody basement bedroom in 1995 and her body was found weeks later along the Snake River.

