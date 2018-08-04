TWIN FALLS — On Sept. 29, 2017, a Twin Falls woman called 911. She told the dispatcher that her adult son threatened her with a knife and that she was hiding from him in the bathroom.
When police responded to the scene, officers found her son in his bedroom. He claimed he was a sovereign citizen, and said he wanted to talk to a lawyer.
Ten months later, Amy Oyler sat at the front of a courtroom, ready to answer questions from her son’s defense attorney: himself.
The trial for 27-year-old Dakota Colby, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, ended in a mistrial last week after jurors couldn’t agree on a unanimous verdict. The trial lasted one day and comprised just over an hour of testimony, including attorneys’ opening and closing statements. The jury took about the same amount of time to deliberate.
It was a fairly unusual trial, perhaps most of all because Colby chose to represent himself.
It’s relatively rare for a defendant to act as his own attorney in criminal court, and even rarer in cases involving serious felony charges. Successfully defending oneself, especially with no formal legal training or experience, is no easy feat. But “pro se” representation cases also present challenges for the judges and prosecutors assigned to them.
There are “two really compelling sides to this story of self-representation,” said Aliza Cover, an associate professor of law at the University of Idaho.
“There’s a really important right to autonomy that defendants have, the right to control their case when it’s their fate on the line,” Cover said. “On the other hand, there’s a really important interest in justice and fairness and the integrity of the court system, and sometimes that’s jeopardized.”
Trial
In the courtroom, Colby kept his remarks fairly brief. He began his opening comments by telling the jury that the case consisted only of “a statement, a couple of knives in the kitchen, and me asleep in my room.”
When he was 7 years old, Colby told jurors, he was offered an opportunity to change his identity by the CIA. Deputy prosecutor Peter Hatch objected. Judge Benjamin Cluff asked Colby to stay on topic. Colby agreed.
“I just hope you will be fair and unbiased and not judge me on what other people say,” he concluded.
Oyler took the stand, called as a witness by the state, and painted a picture of an increasingly tense home environment in the weeks leading up to the incident. She described her son as “very troubled” and their relationship as “very tumultuous.”
On the night of the incident, Oyler said, she found Colby eating in the kitchen. She had told him before, Oyler explained, that he couldn’t eat her food unless he was “contributing” to the household in some way.
When she reminded Colby of this, Oyler said, he picked up a steak knife and asked her: “Do you want to go, b—-h?” When she turned to go call the police, she said, he picked up a larger knife and began following her up the stairs.
When it was time for the cross-examination, Colby began by asking his mother was how old he was. During the direct examination, Oyler had told Hatch her son was 26. When asked again, she said he was 28.
“I’m actually 27, according to my birth certificate,” Colby said. He asked two more factual questions: whether he had used silverware in the house before and whether he had signed on to the house’s lease — the answer to both was yes — before moving on to his last question.
“If you’re owed a debt, do you ever hold anything like resentment in your heart until the debt is paid?” he asked his mother. No, Oyler said.
Colby’s cross-examination of Twin Falls police officer Justin Clark, who responded to the call on Sept. 29, was similarly brief. His questions included where Clark found Colby that night (in his bedroom), whether Clark was the one who found the knife (he wasn’t), and if he knew where the knife was found (in the kitchen).
Self-representation
Employees in the Twin Falls court records office say it’s difficult to track the exact number of pro se cases that come through the county due to the way the paperwork is filed.
The Twin Falls Court Assistance Office, which provides resources to people who act as their own attorneys in court, helps about 250 people per month, according to court assistance officer Jerry Woolley. But “99 percent” of those cases are in civil court, Woolley said. The few criminal cases are typically traffic offenses or other misdemeanor filings.
The office offers some resources to people representing themselves in criminal cases, such as a workshop once a month where attorneys are available to answer questions. But the statewide Court Assistance website doesn’t have any forms available for criminal proceedings other than those used to request changes to a criminal no contact order, file an objection to the interception of a tax refund to pay debts owed to the courts, or set aside a civil infraction default judgment.
In a notice posted on the Court Assistance website, the office advises criminal defendants to seek out the services of a private attorney or public defender.
“That doesn’t mean that someone can’t take on those responsibilities,” Woolley said. “It’s difficult, but it’s their right. And if they so choose to do that, we do our best to accommodate that.”
Pro se cases can be challenging for the prosecuting attorney and judge too. In discussions and negotiations, the prosecutor must make sure the defendant understands all of the legal proceedings, county prosecutor Grant Loebs said. Sometimes that means taking extra time to explain what’s happening.
“It’s more work because we have to, even more than we usually do, look out for the interests of the defendant and make sure his rights aren’t violated, because there’s nobody whose job it is to do that on the other side,” Loebs said. “You have to be extra careful to do not only the prosecutor’s job, but a good share of the defense attorney’s job.”
Other challenges for prosecutors can arise in a trial setting, where people who represent themselves may be more likely than an experienced defense attorney to stray from proper court protocol, Loebs said. How does a prosecutor decide when to call out a technical breach and when to let a mistake slide?
“You certainly are less concerned about technicalities for the sake of technicalities,” Loebs said. “But at the same time, just because someone is representing themselves, you can’t let them do things that are harmful to justice.”
Judges, too, can find themselves in a difficult position when presiding over pro se cases, Cover said.
“They want to have justice in their courtroom, but they also can’t be acting as an attorney for the defendant,” she said. “At the same time, the judge can set a tone in the courtroom, in terms of the respect that is owed to the defendant and the importance of justice in the case, that might contribute to a more positive process.”
Mistrial
The defense’s only witness in Colby’s trial was Colby himself. Rather than asking himself structured questions, he delivered a brief monologue explaining his version of events.
“I had fallen asleep at 6 p.m. and I woke up to a police officer in my room saying I did something that I didn’t do,” Colby told the jury. “I don’t know what happened, but during my life a lot of false accusations have been made about me, about things people don’t know that I have to keep hidden.”
In the cross-examination, Hatch asked Colby to clarify that he was not in the kitchen that night before asking Colby about the mental health evaluations requested by his previous defense attorney, public defender Sam Beus.
Beus, who represented Colby from the start of his case until April, requested two psychological exams during that time to determine whether Colby would be able to understand the trial proceedings and assist in his own defense. In a request for the second evaluation, Beus wrote that he believed Colby “lacks the capacity to assist in his own defense due to a mental defect,” and that he could not “communicate meaningfully” with Colby about his case.
The first exam found that Colby was not competent; the second determined that he was.
“The attorney never believed anything I said,” Colby told Hatch, when asked about the evaluations.
In his closing arguments, Hatch noted that the circumstances of the trial were not “ideal.”
“I know this is a different case than what you might have been expecting to come into today,” Hatch told the jury. “I assure you the state feels the same way, the court feels the same way, the victim feels the same way.”
After an hour of deliberation, a mistrial was declared. The jury could not agree on a verdict. The prosecutor’s office has decided to retry the case due to the seriousness of the charge and what it sees as strong evidence, Loebs said.
Colby will face another jury on Aug. 23, and will represent himself again.
