Security guard killed in Boise mall shooting is identified by family

Family members have identified one of the shooting victims as a 26-year-old Boise Towne Square mall security guard named Jo Acker.

On Monday afternoon, a suspect who still has not been identified fired multiple shots at the mall. Police confirmed that two people died and four others were injured in the shooting. Officers later shot and wounded the suspect, who was in critical condition Monday night, according to the Boise Police Department.

“I can’t even put into words how completely devastated and shattered I am,” Acker’s sister, Shawna Lannigan, wrote on social media. “Jo you were always kind and loving. You always had such an enormous heart of gold. I always felt like your keeper. I always wanted to protect you and you always wanted to protect others. You were and are and always will be a hero. I love you to the ends of this earth and beyond. I will miss you until we meet again!”

Acker, a military veteran, identified as a transgender woman on Facebook. Some family members identified the victim as Joe or Joseph in online posts. Acker’s social media profile asks that people “(please) call me Jo.”

Lannigan wrote that Acker “was trying to stop an active shooter. The police said (Jo) saved people.”

Both Lannigan and another sister, Tiffany Luna, paid tribute to Acker’s life, with Luna calling the security guard “a hero” who “will be greatly missed,” and “the type of person that always wanted to help people.”

“Because of (Jo’s) heroics many lives were saved,” Luna wrote.

Acker joined the Army after high school, and was a forward artillery observer and a paratrooper charged with “jumping out of planes and doing follow-up missions on the ground,” according to Kevin Goncalves, who told the Idaho Statesman that he was stationed with Acker for two years in Florence, Italy. They also spent time in Latvia following Russia’s 2014 invasion of Ukraine, Goncalves said.

Goncalves described Acker as introverted, a lover of video games, “an excellent runner” and a caring person. He recalled the way Acker would help new recruits, even if they weren’t on the same team. Goncalves said he would not be surprised to hear that Acker risked injury or worse at the mall to protect others.

“(Jo) always stuck up for people (when) others were being disrespected,” Goncalves told the Statesman in a phone interview. “Always stood up for the right thing, even if it brought trouble. That was always something I admired about Jo.”

Another friend, Dominique Cairistiona, brought up similar sentiments.

“She was always such an amazing and selfless person to all of us and put her problems aside to help anyone who needed it,” Caitistiona told the Statesman in a message. “... She was absolutely adored by everyone who knew her — even if it was just for a second. Her heart was bigger than the sun.”

