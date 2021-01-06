Secret recording reveals intent to pursue murder charges for Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

“I’m going to tell you right now we are going to be filing conspiracy to murder charges for both Chad and Lori,” Wood was heard saying in the recording.

Wood and Shiflet spoke at length about Vallow. Wood spoke in a quiet, confiding manner. In the recording, Shiflet made no attempt to defend her sister or deny the allegations against Vallow. Both Wood and Shiflet agreed on many aspects of the case. Shiflet expressed gratitude to Wood for finding the children’s remains because “we would have never known.” At the end of the conversation, Shiflet gave Wood a bag of wristbands in honor of Tylee and J.J.

“The recording clearly illustrates Mr. Wood’s attempt to coerce, unduly influence, coach, and or intimidate said material witness to this case,” stated court documents filed by the defense.

The defense particularly emphasized Wood’s multiple negative comments about Daybell.

“He is highly manipulative. … He kind of blew up the situation. He did not care who died, who got hurt. He did not care at all,” Wood said in the recording.