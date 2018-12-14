GOODING — The search for a missing Colorado woman continues and now includes a search of her fiance's house, but police say why the woman's cellphone was in the Magic Valley is still unclear.
Kelsey Berreth, 29, was reported missing from her Woodland Park home Dec. 2 after she was last seen on surveillance footage Thanksgiving day grocery shopping with her daughter.
On Nov. 25 — the same day she sent a text message to her employer saying she would not be at work the following week — Berreth's cellphone signal was traced to Gooding, 800 miles from home.
Berreth's family is from the Pacific Northwest, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation told the Times-News in an email, but the spokeswoman said she did not know whether Berreth has connections in the Magic Valley, or, more specifically, in Gooding. The Woodland Park Police Department has said Berreth has relatives in Idaho and Washington.
The cellphone "ping" near Gooding mentioned by the Woodland Park police chief in a news conference last week "continues to be vetted as part of the investigation," CBI spokeswoman Susan Medina said.
The Woodland Park Police Department said in a news conference Friday afternoon that investigators are searching the home of Berreth's fiance, Patrick Frazee, who is the last known person to talk to Berreth face to face.
Police declined to say during the news conference whether Frazee is considered a suspect or why police are searching his home.
Anybody with information relevant to the case is asked to call the Woodland Park Police Department at 719-687-9262, email the Woodland Park Police Department at kelsey@city-woodlandpark.org, or call the Colorado Bureau of Investigation at 719-647-5999.
