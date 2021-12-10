Scammers impersonating Twin Falls County employees

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reminder during this holiday season to be extra cautious of scammers.

Sadly, there will always be people who prey on our vulnerabilities for their own gains. The most recent scam attempts involving Twin Falls County have been made by both phone and mail. The call or letter may be about late property taxes, missed fines or failed compliance with jury duties with the courts.

Scammers use perceived authority, pressure, and fear to make someone act quickly to avoid legal consequences. These scams are particularly successful in our older citizens who are more trusting and fearful of the negative repercussions.

In all of these attempts the scammer has asked to be paid with a prepaid Visa or Green Dot account.

While Twin Falls County employees or deputies may make contact by phone or mail, we will never ask for money over the phone, nor ask for a specific type of payment, particularly a prepaid card; these are red flags.

Notices of delinquent property taxes are usually mailed in October listing delinquent amounts and late fees. Failure to pay criminal fines may result in your being turned over to a collection agency. If you have been summonsed to jury duty, have answered the courts questionnaire, and then fail to appear for court, you may be served a notice to appear in front of a judge. In all of these cases you will have received multiple notices from the county explaining the processes. This means if you receive a call or notice of delinquency, or failure to act with no prior notice, this is most likely a scam.

Remember, we will not use fear or pressure in our contacts with you.

If you do send money or have been victimized by a scam, please report that to the law enforcement agency where you reside. Unfortunately, these cases are almost never solved, and the money lost with these type of prepaid cards is not recouped.

