TWIN FALLS — A Salt Lake City man whose bond was initially set at $100 million will serve at least nine months in prison for attacking another man with a knife two years ago in Twin Falls, a judge determined Friday.
Mulugeta Zemu Mana, 34, was sentenced to a minimum of three years and a maximum of eight years in prison by Judge Thomas Ryan. Mana will receive credit for the time he's already served in custody, however, meaning he will be eligible for parole in 301 days.
Mana pleaded guilty last month to one count of aggravated battery, a charge that can carry up to 30 years in prison, after a series of court-ordered mental-health evaluations.
Mana was arrested in July 2016 after another man said Mana attacked him with a knife, cutting his hand when he raised it in self-defense. The men are acquaintances and both are refugees — likely from the African nation of Eritrea — who speak the Tigrinya language.
Judge Michael Redman assigned Mana a $100 million bond at his arraignment after the state asked for a $1 million bond and Mana laughed and told the court he did not care whether the court made the bond $100 million.
When Mana entered his guilty plea last month, he said through an interpreter that he cut the victim, Samuel Gebreegziabher, after he and the victim were drinking and got into a fight.
"It was not a big injury," Mana told the court through an interpreter. "It was very small."
Deputy Prosecutor Suzanne Ehlers said at Friday's sentencing hearing that Gebreegziabher had not been drinking that day, and said the attack was unprovoked.
"The defendant took a huge knife and he raised it against another human being, and he swung it at that man's guts," Ehlers said. "No provocation. No warning. For no reason."
The state asked Ryan to impose a total sentence of eight years in prison, with a minimum of four years served. Defense attorney George Essma asked the court to release Mana that same day to a period of supervised probation, noting Mana's apparent desire to return to his home country.
"The state of Idaho has poured tremendous resources into Mr. Mana's case," Essma said. "And the result of those resources is Mr. Mana's stabilization, his willingness to come before the court and admit his wrongdoing, and to wait patiently for this day."
Releasing Mana on supervised probation would allow Mana to seek advice on what legal steps he can take to return to his home country, Essma argued.
In explaining his sentencing decision, Ryan cited concern over Mana's mental health and the risk he may pose to others in the community, noting Mana's history of not taking his prescribed medication.
"If you do not remember anything else about today, please remember that you are required to take medication in order to be in control," Ryan said.
"When you're on your medication, you do not appear to be aggressive toward others," the judge continued. "And I'm hopeful that you regret having committed the act with the knife."
Mana's willingness to take his medication while incarcerated will likely play a role in the parole board's decision whether to release him after nine months, Ryan said.
The judge should have been sanctioned for that bond.
