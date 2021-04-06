Rupert man taken to hospital after hitting a car, crashing into convenience store

RUPERT — A Rupert man hit another vehicle on South Oneida Street on Saturday and then crashed into a Mr. Gas convenience store.

According to a statement released by the Rupert Police Department on Tuesday, Kenneth Roy Eggleston, 56, was driving a 2016 Dodge pickup north on Oneida when he struck a vehicle driven by Kristi Montgomery, 35, of Midvale, Utah.

Witnesses said Eggleston veered into the south lane of travel before striking Montgomery’s Ford Expedition and crashing into the store, at 117 S. Oneida.

The convenience store was open and had customers inside. No injuries were reported.

Eggleston was taken to Minidoka Memorial Hospital.

The case is currently under investigation and charges are pending.

