Rupert man charged with raping 11-year-old girl

RUPERT — A Rupert man is charged with felony rape after police said he raped an 11-year-old girl who he had been abusing for five years.
Jeremy Lewis Dudley, 39, was arraigned Monday on the charge in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.
According to court records, police were called to the hospital on Oct. 22 for a child who had been sexually assaulted.
The mother and step-mother of the child told police that Dudley had raped the child and had last assaulted her at his home on Oct. 15. The mother said she had looked on the child’s phone and found messages between Dudley and the girl.
A search warrant was issued for Dudley’s home and four other minor children were found there. Police said the residence smelled of cat urine, there were video cameras in the children’s bedrooms and little food was in the refrigerator.
During the first visit, police were unable to search a locked gun safe, but they obtained a second search warrant and the combination to the lock.
When police returned they found a small blue zippered pouch that contained a vape pen and marijuana cartridges. The pouch had a phrase on it that said “come back with a warrant.”
A remote preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 3.
Gilberto Rodriguez says he is innocent and did not kill Regina Krieger. A judge just sentenced him to spend the rest of his life in jail for the murder.
PHOTOS: Magic Valley Most Wanted
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Cesar Alejandro Salas
Age: 23
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Weight: 228 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Failure to appear on the original charge of three counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted strangulation
Bond: none
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Kenneth James Shaw
Age: 38
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Red
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: Violation of terms of release on the original charge of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Bond: $30,000
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Ty Justin Warfield
Age: 34
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: Failure to appear for trial and violation of terms of release on the original charges of eluding an officer and possession of a controlled substance
Bond: $150,000
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JACOB MICHAEL PROESCH
Date of birth: Age 40
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $75,000
JESSICA LEE PROESCH
Date of birth: Age 36
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 145 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X2 (methamphetamine and heroin)
Bond: $75,000
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MICHAEL TODD NASURA
Date of birth: March 9, 1994
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY, and, ARSON
Bond: $200,000
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
RICK LANE LEMMONS
Date of birth: March 9, 1954
Height: 6 feet 1 inches
Weight: 187 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Gray
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD UNDER SIXTEEN YEARS, and DISPENSING TO MINORS
Bond: $75,000
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DAVID LIONEL WIGGINS
Date of birth: Aug. 19, 1980
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Probation violation for the original charge of possession of a controlled substance
Bond: No bond
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ARIEL KAYE MORALES
Date of birth: Sept. 12, 1995
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.
Bond: $50,000
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JAMES RODNEY SHAFF
Date of birth: Feb. 21, 1985
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 170 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR TRIAL on the charges of LEWD CONDUCT WITH A CHILD UNDER 16, SEXUAL BATTERY ON A CHILD, DISPENSING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
Bond: $1,000,000
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JAMES E. RANDALL
Date of birth: Oct. 24, 1971
Height: 6 feet 3 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: ESCAPE, a felony
Bond: $250,000
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ANTHONY JAMES
FIERROS
A.K.A. ANTHONEY JAMES FIERROS
Date of birth: March 15, 1997
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Red
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: 5 COUNTS OF LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, felonies
Bond: $750,000
Posted July 11
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JESSICA ESTELLE VINCI
Date of birth: March 5, 1980
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR, on the original charges of, 4 COUNTS OF COMMERCIAL BURGLARY, felonies
Bond: $20,000
Posted June 27
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JOSE AGUILERA-
GAYTAN-GAYTON
Date of birth: Nov. 3, 1974
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race:
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony
Bond: $100,000
Posted June 20
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MARCUS GUY McCLAFLIN
Date of birth: Oct 10, 2000
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: ENTICEMENT OF A CHILD THROUGH USE OF THE INTERNET OR OTHER COMMUNICATION DEVICE, a felony
Bond: $50,000
Posted June 13
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
BRANDI L. ZAMORA Date of birth: June 19, 1989
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 210 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: Injury to a child
Bond: $5,000
Posted June 6
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
AARON A. WEST
Date of birth: June 5, 1981
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 152 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: BATTER ON A PEACE OFFICER, a felony
Bond: $25,000
Posted May 30
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
AMANDA DIAZ
Date of birth: May 6, 1984
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION AND FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: NONE
Posted May 23
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JESSICA NICOLE LEGGETT
Date of birth: July 25, 1989
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Weight: 120 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: NONE
Posted May 16
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ELIZABETH SHEA BRANDT
Date of birth: May 25, 1993
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER and DESTRUCTION OF EVIDENCE
Bond: NONE
Posted May 9
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
COLBY JACKSON HITE
Date of birth: Nov. 1, 2001
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER 16
Bond: $100,000
Posted May 2
