TWIN FALLS — Robbery charges have been refiled against a woman involved in the theft of a Cadillac Escalade.
Tia Jean Garcia, 22, was arraigned via video at the Twin Falls County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon on the refiled felony robbery charges stemming from the theft of a Cadillac Escalade on June 15.
She also faces charges of eluding a law enforcement officer, with a District Court arraignment yet to be scheduled.
Garcia's preliminary hearing on the robbery charge is set for Sept. 20, at which time her co-defendant in the case, Christopher Garrett, is also scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing.
Both remain in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail.
