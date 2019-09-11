{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Robbery charges have been refiled against a woman involved in the theft of a Cadillac Escalade.

Tia Jean Garcia, 22, was arraigned via video at the Twin Falls County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon on the refiled felony robbery charges stemming from the theft of a Cadillac Escalade on June 15.

She also faces charges of eluding a law enforcement officer, with a District Court arraignment yet to be scheduled.

Garcia's preliminary hearing on the robbery charge is set for Sept. 20, at which time her co-defendant in the case, Christopher Garrett, is also scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing.

Both remain in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail.

