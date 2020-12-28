 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ridley's employee in custody after bringing weapon to Kimberly store
0 comments
breaking top story

Ridley's employee in custody after bringing weapon to Kimberly store

{{featured_button_text}}
Ryan Powers

Ryan Powers

KIMBERLY — A Ridley's Family Market employee was taken into custody Sunday and charged with illegal possession of a firearm after what police call a suicidal episode at the store.

Kimberly-Hansen Police Chief Jeff Perry said officers confronted Ryan Powers, 40, of Kimberly, at about 1:30 p.m. at the front of the store after Powers brandished a gun.

Customers and employees exited the rear of the store during the encounter, Perry said. No one was injured and no shots were fired.

One of the responding police officers said in court records that Powers was "visibly distraught was not acknowledging commands or complying with them."

The officer said he pointed his loaded rifle at Powers and ordered him to get down, but Powers refused. Powers told officers he had a gun and moved toward his pocket, but he did not show the gun to police.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He eventually complied, was handcuffed, and officers found a small double shot .22-caliber handgun in his pocket, court records say.

Powers said he had been drinking vodka.

Powers was jailed "after he was cleared by mental health," Perry said, which allowed the chief to release his name. Powers is a felon and not allowed to possess a firearm.

Perry said his department has not yet viewed Ridley's security videos, nor interviewed all the witnesses, and that other charges are pending.

The Times-News reached out Monday morning to the grocery chain's corporate office in Jerome but has not heard back.

Court records show Powers was charged Sunday with felony unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and a misdemeanor concealed carry while under the influence. He was arraigned Monday.

Powers pleaded guilty in December 2007 to felony aggregated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: What's cooking in Magic Valley jails?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News