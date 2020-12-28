Ridley's employee in custody after bringing weapon to Kimberly store

KIMBERLY — A Ridley's Family Market employee was taken into custody Sunday and charged with illegal possession of a firearm after what police call a suicidal episode at the store.

Kimberly-Hansen Police Chief Jeff Perry said officers confronted Ryan Powers, 40, of Kimberly, at about 1:30 p.m. at the front of the store after Powers brandished a gun.

Customers and employees exited the rear of the store during the encounter, Perry said. No one was injured and no shots were fired.

One of the responding police officers said in court records that Powers was "visibly distraught was not acknowledging commands or complying with them."

The officer said he pointed his loaded rifle at Powers and ordered him to get down, but Powers refused. Powers told officers he had a gun and moved toward his pocket, but he did not show the gun to police.

He eventually complied, was handcuffed, and officers found a small double shot .22-caliber handgun in his pocket, court records say.

Powers said he had been drinking vodka.

Powers was jailed "after he was cleared by mental health," Perry said, which allowed the chief to release his name. Powers is a felon and not allowed to possess a firearm.