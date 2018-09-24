TWIN FALLS — A Richfield man has been charged with meth trafficking after a traffic stop in Twin Falls.
Omar Tellez-Ramirez, 31, was arrested Sunday night after police pulled him over for having an expired registration.
During the traffic stop, Tellez-Ramirez “seemed overly nervous” and was “visibly shaking,” an officer wrote in an affidavit.
His eyes were “glossy and bloodshot” and he “had a hard time sitting still in his seat,” the officer continued, “which made me think he could possibly be under the influence” of meth or a similar stimulant.
Tellez-Ramirez showed some signs of impairment during a field sobriety test but said he hadn’t been drinking that night, according to the affidavit.
A search of the car turned up some drug paraphernalia and a total of 83.7 grams of methamphetamine, police said.
He has been jailed on a $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.
