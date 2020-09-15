 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reward offered for information on poached deer
0 comments

Reward offered for information on poached deer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fish and Game LOGO

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Fish and Game is hoping someone will speak up about a white-tailed deer illegally shot outside of the town of Dingle in Bear Lake County last week.

The doe was shot with a rifle during the general archery season near the Dingle Pond about 4 miles east of the town of Dingle. The exact day of the shooting is not known.

“The carcass was discovered on private property on Sunday, Sep 6,” Fish and Game said in a news release.

A reward is being offered for information leading to a citation. Callers can remain anonymous. Call officer Joshua Leal at 208-390-1624 or Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 800-632-5999.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: What's cooking in Magic Valley jails?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News