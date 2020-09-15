Reward offered for information on poached deer

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Fish and Game is hoping someone will speak up about a white-tailed deer illegally shot outside of the town of Dingle in Bear Lake County last week.

The doe was shot with a rifle during the general archery season near the Dingle Pond about 4 miles east of the town of Dingle. The exact day of the shooting is not known.

“The carcass was discovered on private property on Sunday, Sep 6,” Fish and Game said in a news release.

A reward is being offered for information leading to a citation. Callers can remain anonymous. Call officer Joshua Leal at 208-390-1624 or Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 800-632-5999.

