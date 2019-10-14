{{featured_button_text}}
SHOSHONE — A rash of vandalism in the city park is prompting police to take action.

Shoshone Police Chief Austin Smith posted on the department's Facebook page that the park has been vandalized five times in the past two months.

Police officers have been directed to interview anyone found in the park between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., Smith wrote.

"If you are in the park between those hours, please expect to be spoken with by law enforcement," Smith wrote. "We are not doing this to harass, annoy, or bother you. We just want our park to be a fun safe place to be."

Officers will be walking through the park at random intervals every 20 to 30 minutes.

In an effort to help catch those damaging the park, cameras will also be installed, Smith wrote.

He encouraged anyone with knowledge about the vandalism to come forward, even if it is anonymously.

A reward is being offered for the arrest and prosecution of the vandals.

The Shoshone Police Department can be reached at 208-886-2030.

