JEROME — An open house to celebrate the career and retirement of Magistrate Judge Thomas Borreson will be open to the public Friday afternoon.

The open house begins at 3 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m. It will be held at the Jerome Judicial Annex at 233 W. Main St. in Jerome.

