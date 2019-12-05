TWIN FALLS — It took countywide collaboration to save Jim Wilson’s life.
Twin Falls County recognized eight first responders involved in rescuing Wilson last month after a boat he was on sank on the Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir. Eugene Holm, 80, of Heyburn, died in the accident when he was unable to escape the boat before it went under.
“This was a concerted effort of different entities to make a horrible situation tenable,” said Sheriff Tom Carter. “Due to the actions of each of these eight persons, Mr. Jim Wilson is alive and recovering.”
Wilson, 65, of Jerome, said he appreciated the opportunity to thank all the people who helped him.
"You don’t know when its going to happen," Wilson said. "I’m just glad there are people that do that in the valley and will go to any length to help."
The awardees included sheriff’s deputies, paramedics and search and rescue volunteers.
- Lt. Daron Brown, sheriff's office
- Deputy James Benson, sheriff's office
- Deputy Kelly Wilson, sheriff's office
- Jim Sterling, officer with Idaho Fish and Game
- Chase Lanting, firefighter with Salmon Tract Rural Fire Protection District
- Kristy Churchman, dispatcher
- Tucker Ray, dispatcher
- Brian Murphy, dispatcher
Wilson and Holm were boating on the reservoir on the morning of Nov. 1 when the exhaust manifold blew apart and left a large hole in the boat, according to a county report. Wilson called 911 and spoke with Churchman, who found their location. Ray and Murphy then dispatched the first responders.
Carter highlighted the initial response by dispatcher as a crucial part of saving Wilson’s life.
“Without them, we wouldn’t be here today,” Carter said. “We would be mourning the loss of two individuals that went out for a day of fishing instead of one.”
Benson picked up the sheriff's office boat and brought it to the reservoir. A helicopter with Air St. Luke’s spotted Wilson floating on his back 75 yards from shore. Brown, Wilson and Lanting arrived on a boat and helped pull Wilson to safety.
The boat returned Wilson to shore where he was airlifted to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Wilson spent 53 minutes in 46 degree water.
Brown said he was only thinking about getting there in time during the situation.
“There were a lot of things that came together that day, and if one of them hadn’t, it probably would have been a different outcome,” Brown said Thursday.
Carter also praised collaboration with search and rescue personnel from Bingham, Bonneville and Cassia counties, who helped find and recover Holm’s body.
