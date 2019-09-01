“Everybody just wants to shoot guns, right?”
When Twin Falls Police Staff Sgt. Brent Wright asked that question Wednesday night during the Citizens Police Academy, the entire class nodded.
We gathered at the Twin Falls Police Range east of the city near the Snake River to learn about the Special Weapons and Tactics — or SWAT — team.
Nearly a dozen officers were present, in their black polo shirts and military-green cargo pants. Even Enzo, one of the K-9 dogs, came along, receiving lots of love along the way.
As SWAT team field commander, Wright oversees the 15 person team for the city, which works closely with the 13 person team from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.
“I get to sit back and watch these guys do the hard work,” Wright said.
A variety of equipment was unloaded from a large white box truck, which also serves as the team’s transport vehicle and has air conditioning. Among the items laid on long tables were rifles, gas cartridges and a metal type of battering ram, used to breach locked doors.
Wright began with an overview of SWAT history. The specialized training teams were initially created by the Los Angeles Police Department in the late 1960s to handle situations beyond the capabilities of patrol officers, such as the Watts riots, the Kent State protests and the mass shooting at the University of Texas in Austin.
In those early days, the SWAT teams used six-shot revolvers and 12 gauge shotguns, Wright said. Decades later, technology has allowed them to respond to hostage situations, high-risk warrant service requests and even provide protection for visiting dignitaries.
“The entire reason for us to show up is preservation of life,” said Aaron Nay, one of the SWAT team members.
The response time, when a call for the SWAT team comes in, averages about one hour and those calls come in spurts, Wright said, averaging 10 to 12 a year.
For that reason, the SWAT team members serve in that capacity only part-time. Each of them has other assignments in the department, from patrol officer to detective, Wright said.
Some team members are grenadiers, breachers or sniper observers, Wright said. Their training is specialized in those areas, making operations flow more smoothly.
Balancing their various duties, and the required 12 hours of SWAT training per month, keeps them hopping, to be sure.
Before we walked from the bleachers to the shooting range, Nay explained how SWAT team members use M-4 rifles with OSS sound suppressors, which enable them to hear louder gunfire and locate the source. A red-dot sight attached to the weapon provides better targeting, for greater accuracy.
As Nate Egan pulled on a protective vest worn by the SWAT team, Nay pointed out the ballistic plates, front and back, able to stop rifle fire, whereas the regular vest officers wear stops pistol fire.
Eric Strassner spoke about how the CS — chemical gas — and OC — pepper spray — are used by the SWAT team. Canisters can be shot into a crowd or prison setting, and cause discomforts such as affecting breathing or sight.
Strassner held up a rubber stinger ball grenade, which dispersed rubber pellets when used.
“It’s not great for demonstrations,” he chuckled.
The demonstration of a flash-bang grenade proved to the class why eye and ear protection is vital when training. Meant to disorient, the effects outdoors weren’t as severe as if the grenade had been used in a confined space, Wright said.
As we lined up in four rows, we had a chance to familiarize ourselves with the rifles by shooting at bowling pins wedged in the rubber material that coated the rise 50 yards away.
Casings flew in all directions, littering the concrete.
We eventually moved closer to the hill and went full automatic, shooting at targets.
The noise was incredible, even with earplugs that, for some reason, don’t like to stay in my ears.
A 9mm Glock pistol was made available next, having a totally different feel than the rifle.
Knowing these officers are available to handle tough situations, and share their insights with those participating in the class, brought smiles to our faces as we posed for a group photo, the sunset behind us.
