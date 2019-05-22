TWIN FALLS — A sheriff's deputy who accidentally shot himself at the Twin Falls County Jail in December has been cleared of negligence, a report released Wednesday said.
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office released a statement Wednesday about the incident, which took place on the morning of Dec. 29, 2018. A redacted Twin Falls Police report from the investigation into the shooting was released later in the day.
"While preparing for an inmate transport, Deputy Christopher Givens was injured when his firearm unintentionally discharged," the statement read.
Givens, a member of the jail's correction staff, retrieved his Smith and Wesson M&P 40 caliber handgun from a lockbox while preparing to accompany six jail inmates in a van.
"While placing the gun in the holster it became caught on his jacket and went off, striking Deputy Givens in the leg," the statement says.
Numerous officers from the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls Police Department and Twin Falls Fire Department responded.
In a statement released the day of the accidental shooting, sheriff's office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said no inmates were in the area where the shooting occurred, but the redacted report says inmates witnessed the shooting.
"I reported it as the incident was explained to me," Stewart said Wednesday. "I knew they were preparing for a transport and that inmates were in the vehicle, however, I was not aware of the location of the lockbox in context to where the vehicle sits. I was told that no one was nearby or in danger."
The lockbox is about 30 feet away from where the transport vehicle was parked, Stewart said.
In the report, one officer wrote that inmates who witnessed the event said there had been an argument between the inmates and Givens over a radio station. "Deputy Givens was not paying attention to what was going on," while standing just outside the van, they reportedly said. "They said Deputy Givens missed his holster and shot himself in the leg."
The video recording of the incident, however, showed that as Givens was placing his weapon into his holster, he encountered resistance. He placed pressure on the butt of the weapon, with his fingers away from the trigger, the report says. The video then shows the gun discharge while an elastic strap was extended near the holster, Twin Falls Police Detective Rick Van Vooren wrote.
In the course of his investigation, Van Vooren reported he tried to duplicate Givens' actions to see how the weapon discharged. Van Vooren's final attempt involved placing the jacket's elastic strap and plastic cord retention device in the trigger guard and in front of the trigger, which seemed to be the most plausible way the weapon could have discharged, Van Vooren concluded.
Givens was treated for a wound to his right thigh at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. He has since recovered and returned to duty, the sheriff's statement states.
The investigation report has been filed with the Twin Falls County Prosecutor's Office.
