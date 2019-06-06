Registered dietitian: Some jail menus could use more fruits, protein and milk

TWIN FALLS — Select April menus at Twin Falls County Jail included meat stew, a chicken patty, and meatloaf with mashed potatoes and seasoned carrots. Desserts included cookies and glazed cake.
But menus can be altered depending on different dietary needs, such as if the inmate is pregnant, needs a heart-healthy meal, a high fiber meal, is diabetic, or has religious dietary restrictions such as not being able to eat meat.
Breakfasts in the Gooding County Jail in April consisted of eggs, pancakes and hot oatmeal. Lunch offerings included a cheeseburger and fries, sandwich, tacos and pizza, while dinner offerings included meatballs, Salisbury steak and chicken nuggets.
Jail menus are reviewed and signed off by a registered dietitian nutritionist. But the Times-News wanted to get a second opinion from a registered dietitian nutritionist unaffiliated with the county jail system.
Leslie Bell, a consultant dietitian in the Twin Falls area, reviewed four county jail menus. Here are her insights:
The bare numbers
Idaho Jail Standards, created by the Idaho Sheriffs Association, require inmates to receive a minimum of 2,500 calories per day.
“Because the jail population is presumably younger people, I think that’s on target,” Bell said, noting that 2,500 calories would be sufficient for the majority of the jail population.
Pithy produce
Four south-central Idaho jails contract with Summit Food Service, which creates menus. The exception is Gooding County.
In Twin Falls and Jerome counties, vegetables are offered once a day. Jails offer fruit less frequently.
Milk is generally offered daily in Twin Falls County, but only a couple times per week in Jerome County, which offers a “calcium-fortified beverage” on other days, although the menus don’t specify what that is.
In Gooding County, inmates are offered milk twice a day, and fruits and vegetables every day. It’s similar in Blaine County, except milk is offered once a day.
“I would like to see fruits and vegetables offered every single day,” Bell said.
Ideally, Bell would recommend a minimum of two servings of fruit and two servings of vegetables each day, along with two servings of milk.
Considerable carbs
After looking at the menus, Bell said jail food in Gooding County seems to have a higher protein content than food in other county jails.
The Twin Falls County Jail’s menu is especially high in carbohydrates and is meeting calorie requirements with quite a few bread products, she said.
Twin Falls and Jerome counties’ jail menus have “a fair amount of calories from sweets,” Bell said. The sugar in cakes, cookies and pancake syrup is more than U.S. dietary guidelines recommend.
Bell said she’d recommend offering foods where inmates would get more of their calories from protein.
The Blaine County Jail’s menu includes a little more protein than Twin Falls and Jerome counties do, Bell said.
“I do suspect budget plays a lot into that,” she said but noted she can’t verify that.
