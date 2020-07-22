Red flag warning issued for south-central Idaho
Red flag warning issued for south-central Idaho

A stormy day in Twin Falls

Rain falls over the Snake River on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Showers and thunderstorms developed over parts of south-central Idaho on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Boise said. The weather service issued a red flag warning for the area saying storms would produce little precipitation and fire starts were likely.

Storms will continue into Thursday morning and redevelop in the afternoon with gusts of wind up to 60 mph possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or will occur shortly.

