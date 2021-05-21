Rape investigation uncovers child sex trafficking ring run out of youth home

“Ybarra said that if she didn’t have sex with him that she wouldn’t make it out of the hotel room alive,” the IFPD detective wrote in the affidavit.

The next day, “J” reportedly attempted to recruit the two other girls, telling them they would get tattoos if they went with her and the victim. She said they could keep 10% of the money made and that she would keep 90%. She referred to the two older children as “her top girls” and reportedly said they could not change their minds.

The 16-year-old told police she was concerned when the 11-year-old said she wanted to come along. Both she and the 15-year-old victim told police they did not believe the youngest girl understood what they were going to do. Both of the older girls said they went with “J” in hopes of protecting the younger child.

The 16-year-old said she felt protective of the youngest girl, but said she was afraid to speak up to “J.” She said she told a staff member at the group home what was happening. The staff member told police the girl said “J” had threatened to shoot them if they did not go with her. The staff member told her boss, but that when she went to check on the girls, they were gone. The youth home then contacted police.