TWIN FALLS — A rape charge will be dropped against a former College of Southern Idaho rodeo team member.
Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs told the Times-News Tuesday that charges will be dropped against Pete Bradshaw, a former member of CSI’s rodeo team.
“We don’t have sufficient evidence at this time to prove beyond a reasonable doubt,” Loebs said.
Bradshaw was arraigned in April after a 20-year-old woman said she was raped in March.
According to court records, Bradshaw initially told police the woman slept in his bed that night but that there was no sexual contact between them. Later, when police told him that his DNA and the victim’s DNA would be compared to the fluids found on his sheets, Bradshaw said he and the victim did have sexual contact.
Bradshaw, however, said the encounter was consensual and initiated by the victim, who he described as very intoxicated at the time. He told police he did not have an explanation for a message he sent the victim saying that nothing happened.
Based on these factors, police said they felt it was reasonable to believe that the woman wasn’t conscious of what was happening at the time and she was unable to consent.
Bradshaw was a member of the CSI rodeo team for the fall 2018 semester, according to head coach Steve Birnie.
