Raft River murder trial moves to fall

BURLEY — A jury trial set to begin the second week of June for a Raft River man accused of killing his wife with a shotgun in 2014 has been moved to the fall.

Jimmy Lee Murphy is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Whitney Murphy, 26, and attempted first-degree murder for shooting his neighbor through a basement window the same day.

The trial is set to run Oct. 31 – Nov. 18 in Cassia County District Court, according to court documents.

Murphy’s attorney Timothy Schneider made the request to the court for the continuance.

Prior to sending the case to district court, Cassia County Magistrate Judge Blaine Cannon wrote in his analysis of the case that Whitney was found dead on the kitchen floor near the table with her purse next to her and grocery bag still clutched in her hand, showing she was surprised by the shooter.

Cannon said Murphy had three wounds from a 12-gauge shotgun and it appeared the shooter advanced on her as he fired the shots. The last shot was a contact wound behind her ear.

The only confirmed item missing from the home was Murphy’s 12-gauge shotgun, he said. Murphy had also taken out a $650,000 life insurance policy on Whitney and the couple had been fighting and divorce had been discussed.

Murphy’s neighbor, Levi Bodily, was shot through a window with black curtains as he and his wife lay in bed in their basement bedroom.

