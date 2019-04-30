TWIN FALLS — County employees have a list of concerns as Twin Falls County studies a proposed court expansion and new jail.
On Monday, County Commissioners had a kick-off meeting with Lombard Conrad Architects to tackle the next phase of its judicial complex expansion study. The contracted firm will continue meeting with county employees to determine space and programming needs for a proposed new 500-bed jail and three-story addition to the Theron W. Ward Judicial Building.
But as the city moves to make Shoshone Street a five-lane roadway with no street parking, that could put the county in a bind.
“What we’re concerned about is ADA parking,” said Russ Moorhead, justice planner with Lombard Conrad Architects.
The proposed site of the courthouse addition would place the building entrance near Shoshone Street. That may require additional handicapped-accessible parking as well as the relocation of a memorial rose garden, commissioner Jack Johnson said. Complicating the matter is a future archway spanning Shoshone Street near City Park.
Moorhead suggested the county approach the city about allowing ADA parking along Shoshone Street for the courts.
Commissioners will also need to find a site for the proposed jail. They’ll have until the end of June to come up with a site in order for Lombard Conrad Architects to meet its schedule.
Finally, Moorhead said commissioners need to decide what’s to be done with the old jail if a new one is completed. This building could become a jail for women or a court holding area. If the county were to demolish it, it would cost around $1 million, Moorhead said.
The county hopes to gather enough information and solid cost estimates to consider whether to go to a bond election in November.
“We need to know what those numbers are so we can make some informed decisions by early August,” Commissioner Brent Reinke told the Times-News in a phone interview last week. Reinke was not at Monday’s meeting.
A lot will depend on what happens May 21, Reinke said, when the city of Twin Falls asks voters to approve a $36 million bond for new and updated fire stations and a fire training center. The county may consider the outcome of that election in its decision-making.
An earlier study proposed a new “podular” style jail, where holding areas are built symmetrically within the line of sight of a central viewing location. This would cost an estimated $60.6 million — not including the cost of a land purchase.
The proposed courthouse expansion would cost an estimated $23 million. It would have three stories, but the third floor would be shelled off for future courts. The first two floors would immediately go to use for eight courts, Moorhead said.
Commissioners are scheduled to receive final findings, renderings, a cost estimate and conceptual plan at their July 29 meeting. They will need to make a decision by August on whether to pursue a November bond election, Reinke said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.