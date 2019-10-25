TWIN FALLS — Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in the case of a man charged with first-degree murder in a fatal crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard in June.
Security was high in the courtroom Friday when Cedric Sebastian Mitchell, 35, appeared before Fifth District Judge Roger Harris at the Twin Falls County Judicial Annex.
Mitchell had been held without bond since the June 7 incident where he struck the rear of another pickup waiting for the stoplight at Heyburn Avenue and Blue Lakes Boulevard.
Police say Mitchell was driving his GMC Sierra at nearly 80 mph when he slammed into the back of Dwayne Steiner's pickup, killing passenger Maryann Steiner.
The Steiners' pickup then struck other cars in the intersection, injuring several other people.
Dwayne Steiner suffered serious injuries and continues to recuperate.
Mitchell was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder and five counts of aggravated battery.
Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs told Harris the state does not intend to pursue the death penalty in Mitchell's case, meaning a bond needed to be set.
Mitchell's attorney, Jeb Bond, had filed a motion to reduce bond.
Bond presented information about Mitchell's ties to the community, with Mitchell's wife, friends and family filling half the courtroom.
Many wore red ribbons to show their support.
Mitchell was described as a hard worker, raising eight children with his wife. Mitchell also played on Twin Falls' semi-professional football team the past four years, Bond said.
Bond referenced a traumatic brain injury Mitchell suffered from the crash.
"It's our contention he was having some sort of medical event at the time of the crash," Bond said.
Loebs countered that statements Mitchell made after the crash indicated the act was no accident.
Loebs quoted from witness statements and the grand jury transcript, where others heard Mitchell say, "God take me. I want to die," and "I wanted to bring the rapture."
While Bond tried to discount Mitchell's extensive criminal record from Arizona as poor decisions made by a young man, Loebs emphasized the repeated assaults of law enforcement personnel and domestic violence charges as proof Mitchell is violent, has a disregard for authority and a willingness to attack complete strangers.
Loebs also played a video from the Twin Falls County Jail, during which Mitchell is seen acting out and swearing at his public defender and others after his initial arraignment July 3.
Another video, taken from the McDonald's security camera at Heyburn Avenue and Blue Lakes Boulevard, showed the crash itself.
Bond then told Harris, "He's not a violent person," and requested a bond of $50,000.
Loebs asked for $2 million in bond.
With five deputies and a bailiff at hand, Harris ruled in the state's favor, citing the likelihood of Mitchell's conviction leading to a likelihood of flight if Mitchell was released on a lower bond.
Mitchell's trial is set to begin Jan. 8.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JESUS MANERJAS-CONTRERAS
Date of birth: Sept. 27, 1995
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 145 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Violation of terms of court compliance on the original charge of Aggravated Battery (2 counts)
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DYLAN M. GIBSON
Date of birth: Jan. 23, 1996
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 275 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of RESISTING AND OBSTRUCTING
BOND: $80,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JORGE E. CARRILLO-CORONADO
Date of birth: Aug. 30, 1984
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING AN OFFICER, and DRIVING WITHOUT PRIVILEGES
BOND: $25,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
AMBER NICOLE SPRADLING
Date of birth: March 23, 1998
Height: 4 feet 11 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 134 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT ROBBERY, a felony
BOND: No bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
AMANDA MELUGIN
Date of birth: April 21, 1984
Height: 5 feet 4 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 120 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of BURGLARY, a felony
BOND: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
SHAWNA D. WEEKS a.k.a. SHAWNA D. OSBORN
Date of birth: May 22, 1982
Height: 5 feet, 6 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 220 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: Grand theft, a felony
BOND: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ANTHONY DUSTIN GOUGH
Date of birth: Oct. 17, 1978
Height: 6 feet, 1 inch
Sex: Male
Weight: 145 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: Attempted burglary, criminal trespass, felonies.
BOND: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JUAN JOSE LUNA
Date of birth: June 24, 1985
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 180 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Probation violations on the original charges of domestic violence, violation of a no-contact order and possession of a controlled substance.
Bond: $30,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DUSTYN WAYNE BROOKS
Date of birth: July 19, 1986
Height: 6 feet 1 inch
Sex: Male
Weights: 145 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, a felony
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ISIDRO VIELMAS-HERNANDEZ
Date of birth: April 30, 1995
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 140 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Burglary, grand theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, all felonies.
Bond: $250,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
RONALD EUGENE HANYON
Date of birth: 12/19/1966
Height: 6 feet 3 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 210
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR DRUG COURT on the original charge of D.U.I. third offense
Bond: no bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
CARLOS TENA
Date of birth: 3/19/1975
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 160
Hair: Bald
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Felony domestic violence, attempted strangulation and a probation violation on the original felony charges of eluding a police officer and receiving a stolen vehicle.
Bond: no bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
COLBY DOUGLAS REDGRAVE
Date of birth: 12/12/1989
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 190
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Probation violation on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance
Bond: no bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
KELLY EVAN ADMIRE
Date of birth: 06/12/1995
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 195
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: probation violation on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance (x3)
Bond: no bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
SUSAN FAYE FREER
Date of birth: 12/01/1978
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Sex: Female
Weights: 115
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR and PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of Domestic Battery, No Contact Order Violation (x3), Driving Without Privileges and DUI
Bond: $190,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DARRELL ANTHONY FERGUSON SR.
Date of birth: 8/27/1973
Height: 6 feet 0 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 215
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Black
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of ATTEMPTED STRANGULATION, a felony
Bond: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JOSE LUIS AGUILERA-GAYTAN
Date of birth: 11/03/1974
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 200
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for:LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony; DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, a felony
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
SEAN TYLER NEBEL
Date of birth: 04/13/1996
Height: 6 feet 3 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 250
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Presenting an illegally obtained lottery ticket for payment, a felony, and petit theft, a misdemeanor
Bond: $25,000
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips may be made at 343cops.com.
Posted May 31, 2019.
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Name: JOSE LUIS AGUILERA-GAYTAN
Date of birth: 11/03/1974
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 200
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony
BOND: $100,000
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips may be made at 343cops.com.
Posted May 25, 2019.The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Name: CARLOS TENA
Date of birth: 03/19/1975
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 160
Hair: Bald
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: FELONY DOMESTIC VIOLENCE and ATTEMPTED STRANGULATION.
BOND: $100,000
PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER AND RECEIVING A STOLEN VEHICLE.
BOND: No Bond
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips may be made at 343cops.com.
Posted May 18, 2019.The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Name: MELISSA FAWN HANSON Date of birth: 02/17/1987
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Female
Weights: 210
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR DRUG COURT on the original charges of INJURY TO A CHILD, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, AND FORGERY
Bond: No Bond
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips may be made at 343cops.com.
Posted May 11, 2019.
