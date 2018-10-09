TWIN FALLS — Prosecutors have not yet decided whether to pursue the death penalty in the case of a Jerome man charged with the murder of his girlfriend's baby.
Joshua Molina, 33, pleaded not guilty in July to one count of first degree murder and four counts of injury to a child after he was indicted by a grand jury. He is accused of repeatedly abusing and ultimately killing 20-month-old Lyryk Altom, a Twin Falls infant who died last October.
The Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney's Office initially had until Sept. 14 to decide whether to pursue the death penalty in the case, but the court pushed the deadline back to Oct. 26.
Parties involved are "exchanging information that may weigh into" the decision, defense attorney Steven McRae said at a status conference Tuesday.
Molina was arrested in March, five months after Lyryk's death. The baby was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley with bleeding in her brain on Oct. 8, 2017, and flown to Boise, where she died six days later. A doctor at St. Luke’s told police he believed her head injuries were caused by non-accidental blunt force trauma.
Lyryk’s mother, Amanda Dunlap, was charged shortly after her daughter’s death with one count of first-degree murder, eight felony counts of injury to a child and one misdemeanor count of injury to a child. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges, but there is no trial date set.
At the time of Lyryk’s death, Molina told police he was not really involved in the baby’s medical care, a claim that Dunlap initially agreed with. But in later interviews, she said she had lied about Molina’s level of involvement.
Photos and text messages reviewed by police suggest that Molina may have physically abused the infant over several months leading up to her death, according to court documents.
Dunlap told police that Molina wouldn’t let her take Lyryk to see a doctor after she had a seizure because he had been blowing marijuana in the baby’s face to alleviate her symptoms, according to a police affidavit. Dunlap said Molina was afraid that his son would be taken away from him if Lyryk tested positive for marijuana.
A friend picked up Dunlap and Lyryk later that day and took them to the emergency room, she said.
A grand jury indicted Molina in May, describing the alleged crime as "especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity."
The prosecution and defense will meet again Nov. 19, by which time the state will likely have made a decision on whether to pursue the death penalty.
Dunlap's next court appearance will be at a status conference Jan. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.