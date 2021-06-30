Prosecutors call final witness in Bundy’s trespassing trial: Idaho’s House speaker

Sam Bishop, an attorney for Bundy, asked Bedke whether he thought Bundy broke the rules that day. The House speaker said that an area like the Lincoln Auditorium is open until the business being conducted is finished.

“People can’t just hang out there,” Bedke said. He said it was past 5 p.m. and “it was time to go,” because business had concluded.

Idaho State Police troopers told those in the room multiple times to leave, and Bundy and Schmidt were arrested after failing to do so, according to court testimony earlier in the week. At least one trooper also testified that Bundy became “dead weight” when troopers tried to place him under arrest, leading troopers to place him on a chair with wheels and remove him from the auditorium. An Ada County sheriff’s deputy testified that Bundy continued to be uncooperative when he arrived at the jail.

Bedke’s testimony ended at around 10 a.m. Wednesday, with the state resting its case. However, the trial continued.

Bundy’s counsel submitted a motion to dismiss the charges, arguing that the state had not met the burden of proof needed to continue with charges. Defense counsel claimed that Bedke did not have the jurisdiction to order the Lincoln Auditorium to be closed, arguing that it was a public space and the Statehouse’s closing time was 7 p.m.