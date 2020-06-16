Prosecutor to seek death penalty for Idaho man accused of killing Boise County child

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IDAHO CITY — Boise County Prosecutor Adam Strong filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against the Idaho man accused of fatally shooting an 11-year-old boy in March.

Authorities allege that Benjamin Poirier, 44, of Emmett, killed the boy in Horseshoe Bend on March 15. Poirier, who is charged with first-degree murder, did not know the child, according to police.

Poirier is accused of walking into the trailer park where the boy lived and was heard yelling about the end of the world, police say. He allegedly started shooting through the trailer and a bullet struck the child.

On May 20, the notice of intent to pursue the death penalty was filed with the court. In capital cases, prosecutors are required to file their notice of intent, listing aggravating circumstances in a murder case that they believe makes the crime punishable by death.