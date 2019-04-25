TWIN FALLS — Twin babies found dead in a Twin Falls home in October died from what appears to be accidental suffocation, Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said Thursday.
Evidence suggests the mother of the 7-week-old brothers fell asleep in a position that inadvertently restricted the babies' breathing, Loebs said. As there is no way to prove that the infants' deaths were due to grossly negligent or criminal behavior, there will be no charges filed at this time, he said.
"If we got more information at some point we might change our mind about that," Loebs said. "But there's not enough to charge anybody."
Police were called to a house on the 200 block of Morningside Drive on Oct. 12 for a report of unresponsive children. First responders provided lifesaving measures but were unable to save the twins.
A subsequent search of the home turned up methamphetamine. Two women living with the family, Haley Miller and Sylvia Tapia, were charged with drug trafficking as a result and later pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
A toxicology report for the twins found some methamphetamine in both of the babies' systems, likely due to being in the presence of other people using it. There is no evidence that the infants themselves directly used or ingested methamphetamine, Loebs said — but the direct cause of death was suffocation.
"The doctor said [the meth] might have contributed in that it certainly didn’t do any good," Loebs said. "But the primary cause was not that."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.