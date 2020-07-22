Prosecutor requests no video at Vallow and Daybell hearings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutor Rob Wood has filed a motion asking Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins to disallow video coverage of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow’s preliminary hearing, citing concerns about tainting the potential jury pool.

In the court documents filed Friday, Wood acknowledged the right of a defendant to a public hearing and the right of the public to know what takes place in a criminal trial. However, he feared the video coverage would infringe upon the defendants right to a fair trial.

Wood said video coverage would “make it more difficult to pick an un-biased jury in Fremont County.”

“Picking jury in this case will be difficult and time consuming due to the already existing media coverage. If the preliminary hearings are broadcast/live streamed, voir dire will become even more difficult,” Wood wrote.

Voir dire is the process in which a judge or lawyer questions potential jurors to see if they are suitable to sit on a jury for a particular case. Wood said those who watched the live coverage of the preliminary hearing may be too prejudiced to serve as a juror.