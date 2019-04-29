TWIN FALLS — The county prosecutor on Monday said he has seen a proliferation of misinformation on social media since telling the press on Friday that there will not be any charges at this time in the deaths of two Twin Falls babies.
Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said he felt the need to clarify some aspects of the case to combat the spread of "totally misleading and erroneous" rumors and false assumptions.
The cause of death for 7-week-old twin babies found dead in a Twin Falls home in October was officially declared as "asphyxia" "during co-sleeping" with their mother — meaning it appears that the babies accidentally ended up a position where they could not breathe while sleeping with their mother. Because the evidence indicates that the infants' deaths were an accident, there will be no charges for now.
"In cases like this, which seem so senseless, there is a strong desire to hold someone criminally responsible," Loebs said in a statement Monday. "My office, the police, and the Coroner, though, are bound to gather the evidence and follow where it leads. In this case, the evidence tells us this was a horrific accident."
Police were called to a house in the 200 block of Morningside Drive on Oct. 12 for a report of unresponsive children. First responders provided lifesaving measures but were unable to save the twins.
A subsequent search of the home turned up methamphetamine. Two women living with the family, Haley Miller and Sylvia Tapia, were charged with drug trafficking in a separate investigation as a result and later pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Autopsy reports for the twins found small amounts of methamphetamine in the babies' systems — 11 ng/mL in one infant and 9.5 ng/mL in the other — likely from being in a house where methamphetamine was used, Loebs said. But he stressed that the methamphetamine did not cause the infants' death.
"While it is always disturbing to find children being raised in a home where drugs are used — indeed, it often justifies the removal of children from such homes — the pathologist and the coroner concluded that meth was not cause of the deaths of the children in this case," Loebs said.
The case was investigated over the course of several months by the Twin Falls Police Department, the Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the Twin Falls County Coroner, and the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsies.
"After conferring with each of these agencies and examining all the evidence collected in this case, we have decided that the evidence we have is not sufficient to charge anyone in the tragic deaths of these infants," Loebs said.
"Cases like this take a profound toll on all who work on them," he continued. "I am thankful for the unbiased professionalism shown by those who worked on this investigation."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.