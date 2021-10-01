Prosecution agrees to change of venue in Daybell case, motions for sequestered jury

REXBURG — The Fremont County Prosecutor’s Office agreed Thursday to a change of venue in the scheduled jury trial for Chad Daybell.

District Judge Steven Boyce told both sides of the criminal case that even though they both agreed to a change of venue, he still would have to be convinced in a motion hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

The attorneys also will discuss Tuesday whether the jury trial should be held in another county, or if a jury should be brought in from another county to hear Daybell’s case. The prosecution said they favored bringing the jury to Fremont County.

Special Prosecutor Rob Wood also filed a motion to sequester the jury during the trial to reduce the risk its decision will be influenced.

A sequestered jury is required to stay in a hotel during the course of a trial, so jurors are less likely to be exposed to media about the case or have their view of the trial influenced by friends or family.

Defense Attorney John Prior expressed frustration that the motion was filed just days before the motion to change venue. He accused the prosecution of “sitting on” the motion and “grandstanding.”