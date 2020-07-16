Private prison in Texas holding Idaho offenders again loses running water in pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The Eagle Pass Correctional Facility in Eagle Pass, Texas, which holds 610 Idaho offenders, again lost access to running water and communication services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Idaho Department of Correction contracts with the private prison to hold some inmates because Idaho does not have enough beds to house them in-state. Water pressure has been restored, but communication lines were still down on Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus among the inmate population in Eagle Pass.

The county water main that supplies water to the prison was damaged on July 5. That damage occurred when a Maverick County, Texas, firetruck parked on top of the line while firefighters were putting out a vehicle blaze about a mile away, according to IDOC spokesman Jeff Ray.

“The Eagle Pass Correctional Facility lost water service for a few hours while the main was repaired,” Ray said in an email. “During that time, water from a water tower was available to flush toilets at the facility. A water truck was brought to the facility as a back-up measure.”

But again, on Tuesday, the facility lost water pressure and Maverick County investigated.