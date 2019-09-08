BOISE — Since a judge in December ruled Idaho officials must provide a transgender inmate with gender confirmation surgery, Idaho Gov. Brad Little has often cited the potential cost of the procedure to taxpayers as a reason he opposes the decision. In a three-minute interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham last week, he again mentioned the cost factor multiple times.
But the state’s contract with its prison health care provider, Corizon Health, includes the cost of appropriate treatment for gender dysphoria, meaning the cost for the inmate’s surgery could be covered by the existing contract.
The inmate in the case, Adree Edmo, was assigned male at birth but now identifies as a woman, and has been housed in a men’s prison since 2012. She is serving a 10-year sentence for sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy in Bannock County when she was 21. Edmo is scheduled for release in 2021, and is not eligible for parole.
You have free articles remaining.
Edmo has gender dysphoria, a condition in which the difference between a person’s birth gender and their chosen gender is distressing, severe and detrimental to their quality of life. She is suing the state of Idaho and Corizon because doctors have not provided gender confirmation surgery, therefore violating her protection against cruel and unusual punishment, according to her attorneys.
The surgery could be an additional cost to taxpayers if Corizon sought extra payment; a provision in the contract allows the company to do so if it provides “treatments or procedures not reasonably foreseen at the time the contract was awarded in 2013, potentially including Edmo’s desired procedure,” governor’s office spokesman Marissa Morrison told the Idaho Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.