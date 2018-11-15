ROGERSON — A pregnant woman was flown to a hospital after she was in a car crash near town, a SIRCOMM dispatcher said.
Air St. Luke's was dispatched at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to a crash at 1700 North and U.S. 93, the dispatcher said.
The dispatcher said she was not aware of any other injuries and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
