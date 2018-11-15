Try 1 month for 99¢
Helicopter- Bell 429

Air St. Luke's new Bell-429 takes off Monday for a call 25 miles away. They average around 500 flights a year.

 KEVIN BRADSHAW FOR THE TIMES-NEWS

ROGERSON — A pregnant woman was flown to a hospital after she was in a car crash near town, a SIRCOMM dispatcher said. 

Air St. Luke's was dispatched at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to a crash at 1700 North and U.S. 93, the dispatcher said. 

The dispatcher said she was not aware of any other injuries and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. 

