Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Cop Lights
Buy Now

Police lights

TWIN FALLS — Police say a reported kidnapping Tuesday didn't happen and there is no threat to the community.

"Twin Falls Police Detectives have found evidence the proves a kidnapping in fact did not occur and that the report was false," the city posted on its website Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a woman reported she had been forced into a full-sized white van near Shoshone Street and Sixth Avenue West. The woman claimed she was "taken and duct taped" by two men, police said.

The woman told police she escaped from the van and climbed out of Rock Creek Canyon near the 200 block of Canyon Street. Police obtained video surveillance from the area that captured a van meeting the description provided by the woman. They later found the van in the surveillance footage but said Wednesday morning it was not involved in the kidnapping.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

The owners of the white van were cooperative with detectives and were not involved in this event in any way, police said.

"We always treat these reports as true until evidence proves the allegations are false," Lt. Terry Thueson said.

Police are still investigating.

0
0
1
2
0

Tags

Load comments