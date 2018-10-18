TWIN FALLS — Two women wanted by Twin Falls police on meth trafficking charges lived in the same home as infant twin brothers who died last week of unknown causes, police confirmed Thursday.
Outstanding warrants for Haley Miller, 28, and Sylvia Tapia, 32, are part of an ongoing investigation that is not related to the department's investigation into the deaths of the two children, who were found unresponsive in the home by law enforcement last Friday, Sgt. Brent Wright said.
"We are looking for two women who had lived or were living there," Wright said. "But it’s separate from the death investigation."
Both warrants were issued Monday, according to Twin Falls Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
Wright said he did not know exactly how recently Miller or Tapia had lived at the house on Morningside Drive, but said the women lived there at the same time as the twins.
The last address publicly listed on court documents for Miller was in Kimberly as of February of this year, and the last address listed for Tapia was on a different street in Twin Falls as of January.
Wright emphasized that the warrants are not related to the death investigation.
"They have separate charges that they’re wanted for, so we are actively looking for them like we look for many people with outstanding warrants," Wright said.
Police were called to the 200 block of Morningside Drive last Friday afternoon for a report of unresponsive children. First responders provided lifesaving measures but were unable to save the infants.
The coroner's office has not yet determined a cause of death for the children and expects it will be several more weeks before the results of toxicology and pathology reports come in, Coroner Gene Turley said Monday.
Anybody with information on Miller's or Tapia's whereabouts is asked to call Twin Falls police at 208-735-4357 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.
