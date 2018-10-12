Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Infant twin brothers died Friday afternoon despite efforts by first responders to save them, police said. 

A 911 call made at 2:18 p.m. reported that the children were unresponsive, Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson told the Times-News

Officers called to the 200 block of Morningside Drive provided lifesaving measures but were unable to save the children, Thueson said.

The police department is conducting a full death investigation, he said. At this point, detectives have no reason to believe there is any threat to the community. 

Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said Friday evening that his office is involved in the case, but that it was too early to comment. 

+3 
Police respond to call
Buy Now

Law enforcement responds to a call about unresponsive children Friday in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
6
1
1
47
10

Tags

Load comments