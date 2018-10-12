TWIN FALLS — Infant twin brothers died Friday afternoon despite efforts by first responders to save them, police said.
A 911 call made at 2:18 p.m. reported that the children were unresponsive, Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson told the Times-News.
Officers called to the 200 block of Morningside Drive provided lifesaving measures but were unable to save the children, Thueson said.
The police department is conducting a full death investigation, he said. At this point, detectives have no reason to believe there is any threat to the community.
Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said Friday evening that his office is involved in the case, but that it was too early to comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.