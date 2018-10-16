TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls woman is accused of slamming a car door on an officer’s fingers when police tried to search her car for drugs.
Amanda Laree Peterson, 28, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, resisting or obstructing an officer, and assault or battery upon certain personnel.
Police pulled Peterson over for driving across a median on Addison Avenue just before midnight Monday, according to an affidavit. Peterson seemed to be “overly nervous for a minor traffic violation,” police said, and was “extremely defensive” while answering the officer’s questions.
When police asked Peterson to step out of her car so a police dog could sniff the car for drugs, Peterson refused and rolled up her window, according to the affidavit. When the officer tried to open the door, Peterson slammed the door shut on the officer’s fingers.
Peterson kept refusing to get out of the car and repeatedly told the officer, “I have rights,” while trying to make calls on her cellphone, police said. Eventually, she got out of the car and was taken into custody.
At the jail, Peterson told police she had a bag containing “a lot” of methamphetamine in her bra. The bag had a net weight of 7.5 grams, according to the affidavit.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.