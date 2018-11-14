TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls woman is accused of kicking a police officer, punching a man in the head and refusing to put on pants.
Joanna Ramirez-Ramos, 22, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of felony assault or battery on certain personnel, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, domestic battery and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Police were called to a house in Twin Falls on Friday night, where they found a man with a swollen and bloody lip, according to court documents.
The man told police that Ramirez-Ramos hit him on the head with a closed fist several times, threw keys at his face and punched and kicked a hole in the bedroom door when the two of them got into an argument that night.
When police tried to arrest Ramirez-Ramos, she resisted their efforts, kicking an officer in the chest, and told police: "You are going to have to f**king take me," according to an affidavit.
Ramirez-Ramos, who was wearing only a robe at the time, also refused to put on pants when officers told her to get dressed, police said.
Police were eventually able to take Ramirez-Ramos into custody using leg restraints, according to court documents.
While searching her purse later, police said, they found marijuana, two glass pipes and other drug paraphernalia.
Ramirez-Ramos was jailed on a $10,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21.
