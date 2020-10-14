Police: Twin Falls woman bit sheriff's deputy during Utah traffic stop

OGDEN, Utah — A Twin Falls woman is behind bars after a traffic stop turned violent.

Amanda Yarbrough, 40, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with third-degree felony assault by a prisoner and Class A misdemeanor assault on a police officer.

The incident occurred Tuesday after a Weber County Sheriff's Office deputy saw a car run a stop sign and pulled it over, the Standard-Examiner of Ogden, Utah, reported.

A probable cause statement said Yarbrough was making furtive movements inside the vehicle so the deputy ordered her to get out of the car, which she allegedly refused.

She began to yell at the deputy and made further furtive movements inside the vehicle at to her waistband, the arrest affidavit said.

As the deputy attempted to handcuff Yarbrough, she allegedly struggled with him and bit him on the forearm "with enough force to cause injury."

The deputy said he then had to use force and finally handcuffed her, but she continued to resist and allegedly bit him on the hand.