TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man has been arrested on drug-related charges after a counterfeit bill was traced back to him, police said.
Dillon Lee Dugger, 29, was arraigned Friday on one count of attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony.
Police began investigating Dugger after another man used a counterfeit $100 bill at Castle’s Corner in Twin Falls, according to an affidavit.
The man, who police identified from security footage as 30-year-old Kenneth Osburne, told officers that he got the bill from Dugger when Dugger paid him in a drug deal.
Osburne said he wasn’t sure whether the bill was real or not so he tried using it at a store to find out, as “the clerk would have told him if the bill was fake,” according to the affidavit.
When questioned by police, Dugger said a third man offered to pay him $100 in cash if he could successfully use the counterfeit bill to buy meth from Osburne.
Dugger has been jailed on a $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.
