TWIN FALLS — Police say a Twin Falls man admitted to trying to cut his neighbor's head off during a dispute. 

Bruce Anthony Bowser, 64, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and jailed on a $100,000 bond. 

He was arrested Sunday after his neighbor told police that Bowser cut his hand with a knife, according to an affidavit. 

When questioned, Bowser said he was trying to cut his neighbor's head off but missed because his neighbor raised his hands in self-defense. 

Bowser told police he was angry at his neighbor because he believed someone broke into his apartment while his neighbor was house-sitting. 

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14. 

