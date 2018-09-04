TWIN FALLS — Police say a Twin Falls man admitted to trying to cut his neighbor's head off during a dispute.
Bruce Anthony Bowser, 64, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and jailed on a $100,000 bond.
He was arrested Sunday after his neighbor told police that Bowser cut his hand with a knife, according to an affidavit.
When questioned, Bowser said he was trying to cut his neighbor's head off but missed because his neighbor raised his hands in self-defense.
Bowser told police he was angry at his neighbor because he believed someone broke into his apartment while his neighbor was house-sitting.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.