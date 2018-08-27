TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man is accused of kicking down the door of a woman's apartment and threatening her and her 8-year-old son with a gun over a drug-related dispute.
Esiquio Anthony Alvarez, 33, is charged with robbery, burglary, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arraigned Monday, more than two years after the incident was reported.
A warrant was issued for Alvarez's arrest in June 2016 after a Twin Falls woman acquainted with Alvarez called 911 in late May and accused him of breaking into her apartment.
The woman told police at the time that Alvarez and another man who she did not know showed up at her door early that morning; when she refused to let them in, they kicked down her door, according to a police affidavit.
Both men were carrying guns, the woman said. The second man, who she could not identify, wore a mask, she said.
The woman told police that Alvarez chased her down the hallway with the gun, catching her as she reached the doorway of her bedroom. She said he pointed the gun at her head and told her, "I'm not playing around."
He then pointed the gun at her 8-year-old son, who was lying in the bed covering his face, the woman said.
She said Alvarez took her cellphone and wallet before leaving.
The woman later told police that the robbery stemmed from a dispute over the sale of illegal drugs. Alvarez gave her fake drugs to sell, the woman said, and became angry with her when she said she would not sell them.
He has been jailed on a $200,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.
