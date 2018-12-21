TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man is accused of sexually abusing a young girl for three years.
Randal Towell, 52, is charged with three counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and two counts of sexual abuse of a minor under 16. Towell was an investigator with the Twin Falls County Public Defender’s Office at the time of his arrest, according to court documents.
The girl, who is now 14 years old, told police in November that Towell had inappropriately touched her multiple times, starting when she was 11. She had audio recorded one such incident earlier that day, according to court documents.
Towell denied sexually abusing the girl and told police a different version of the events that had happened that day, according to court documents. Police said the audio recording corroborated details the girl provided.
Towell was jailed on a $100,000 bond. He has retained private attorney Greg Fuller to represent him.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4.
