TWIN FALLS — A local man is accused of sexually abusing a young girl when she was two years old or younger.

Phillip Saylor Mott, 22, was arraigned Thursday on three counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16.

He was arrested after the child, who is now three years old, told investigators earlier this month that Mott touched her inappropriately multiple times.

Mott admitted to sexually abusing the girl on one occasion when she was between 18 months and two years old, according to court documents. He said he knew it was “sick” and “perverted” at the time.

He has been jailed on a $500,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4.

