TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man is accused of sexually abusing a child younger than 3 years old. 

Matthew Bryant Barnedt, 27, was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years of age and one count of possessing or accessing sexually exploitative material involving a child. 

Police say the abuse happened in February and March and that Barnedt viewed child pornography this week.

A probable cause affidavit for the case was sealed by the court.

Barnedt has been jailed on a $500,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24. 

