A fire engine is seen at Twin Falls Fire Department Station No. 1 on Tuesday. (ASHLEY SMITH/Times-News)

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man has been charged with first-degree arson after police said he set his own car on fire.

Michael Allen Newell Jr., 23, was arraigned Monday and released on his own recognizance.

Police began investigating Newell after his car was found on fire in the parking lot of Lighthouse Christian School on Sept. 6, according to an affidavit.

Security camera footage showed Newell parking his car in the lot, then driving away with his girlfriend in her car, police said. Shortly after his girlfriend’s car left the parking lot, smoke could be seen coming from inside Newell’s car.

Newell told the fire marshal he parked at the school so he and his girlfriend could exchange cars because his car was having mechanical issues and he needed to drive to Mountain Home the next morning.

He denied setting his car on fire. His girlfriend also told police she did not know how the fire started and didn’t think Newell started it.

An investigation by the fire marshal determined that the fire was started intentionally and was not caused by wiring.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.

