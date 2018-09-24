TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man has been charged with first-degree arson after police said he set his own car on fire.
Michael Allen Newell Jr., 23, was arraigned Monday and released on his own recognizance.
Police began investigating Newell after his car was found on fire in the parking lot of Lighthouse Christian School on Sept. 6, according to an affidavit.
Security camera footage showed Newell parking his car in the lot, then driving away with his girlfriend in her car, police said. Shortly after his girlfriend’s car left the parking lot, smoke could be seen coming from inside Newell’s car.
Newell told the fire marshal he parked at the school so he and his girlfriend could exchange cars because his car was having mechanical issues and he needed to drive to Mountain Home the next morning.
He denied setting his car on fire. His girlfriend also told police she did not know how the fire started and didn’t think Newell started it.
An investigation by the fire marshal determined that the fire was started intentionally and was not caused by wiring.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.
This is ridiculous. This is my younger brother and I was with him. You seriously need to get your facts straight before you make an innocent and good man look like a criminal to his community. Its sickening to know we have such idiots working the twin falls police department. And it's discouraging how you guys can release an article with so much false information.. To think this guy not only wanted to be a cop for his community and also is a member of our military because he loves his country and the people in it so much he would give it all, and this is what he gets... Lies and false accusations.
